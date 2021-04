Min Opera

Min Opera, also called Fuzhou Opera, shares the development of Fuzhou culture and performance art in a unique way. The beautiful style of folkloric opera is sung in the Fuzhou dialect, accompanied by traditional flutes and drums. The opera style was popularized in the central, eastern, and northern regions of Fujian province and spread to Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Not only will a visit here entertain you, but it will also support this traditional art form.