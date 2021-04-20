Parque Metropolitano de Santiago

Santiago Metropolitan Park
As New Yorkers have Central Park, Santiagueños have what everyone calls the Cerro San Cristóbal, an expansive green space in the center of the city to get away from it all. Drive, bike, jog, or hike to the top of the park’s diminutive peak, where a large statue of the Virgin Mary—visible for miles around—overlooks the city. Valhalla to joggers, the park also includes two pools, several picnic areas, lookouts on two sides, and a zoo. Or take brand-new cable cars to the top of the hill (15 minutes of spectacular scenery; bikes allowed). Others cab up, then walk down. The park’s Anáhuac Cultural Center hosts free Sunday concerts.