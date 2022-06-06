Where are you going?
Estancia Puerto Consuelo

Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Estancia Puerto Consuelo Puerto Prat Chile

Estancia Puerto Consuelo

Genuine Magallanes fare such as open-flame, spit-roasted lamb is what you find on the menu at this bucolic oceanside estate on the Eberhard Fjord in Patagonia. Aperitifs in hand, visitors can watch how the flavor-packed food that just keeps coming is prepared, and the service is a paean to Patagonia’s renowned hospitality. Connoisseurs recommend ordering the matambre, an especially tasty cut of beef. Tables hold parties of six or more, and individual diners are seated with whatever group can accommodate them. Reserve on the restaurant’s website (and remember that mobile service can be intermittent in this corner of the planet). Open mid-September to late April.
By Travesías
