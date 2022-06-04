Horseback Riding

rahue in chiloe national park
Luis Davilla/© Luis Davilla
A popular way to tour Chiloé National Park is by horse. At the end of the Chanquin-Cole Cole Trail, the Huilliche people organize rides through the forest. There are also many countryside paths to explore from Castro, allowing you to get a closer look at the island’s architecture, vegetation and coastline along the Pacific. The foothills of the Piuchen Mountains are an especially picturesque setting for horseback adventures.
