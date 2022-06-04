Horseback Riding

Los Lagos Region, Chile
ad8a50105b622220a1be97c023b8ed5e.jpg

rahue in chiloe national park

Luis Davilla/© Luis Davilla

ad8a50105b622220a1be97c023b8ed5e.jpg

A popular way to tour Chiloé National Park is by horse. At the end of the Chanquin-Cole Cole Trail, the Huilliche people organize rides through the forest. There are also many countryside paths to explore from Castro, allowing you to get a closer look at the island’s architecture, vegetation and coastline along the Pacific. The foothills of the Piuchen Mountains are an especially picturesque setting for horseback adventures.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

