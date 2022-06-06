Where are you going?
Glück Juegos & Café

Las Hualtatas 5632, Vitacura, 7630000, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Glück Juegos & Café Vitacura Chile

Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

Glück Juegos & Café

Glück is a genius combination of café and kids’ playroom. Parents pay for each child’s entry so that the kids, supervised by café staff, can amuse themselves with a full array of toys and games while the parents relax, have coffee, and wedge in some adult conversation. Tables come with electrical outlets so harried moms and dads can plug in and catch up with everything they should have done two days earlier. The menu features coffees and infusions, sandwiches, and pastries, all done nicely. Private babysitting is available at extra cost.
By Travesías
