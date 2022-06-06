Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

El Rapido

Bandera 347, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
+56 2 2672 2375
El Rapido Santiago Chile

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 11am - 4pm

El Rapido

As the name suggests, you can shout your order from the sidewalk and by the time you get to the counter, they’ve already served up your empanadas. Try the time-tested caldo mayo, a house-specialty beef broth that’s a perfect hangover remedy, especially with spicy salsa de ají, or hot pepper salsa, on top. Members of the Chilean judiciary are often seen here having a tintito, a dainty glass of red wine, before beginning the day’s proceedings. El Rapido opened in the thirties and has been operating ever since—don’t miss this quaint and tasty bit of history.
By Travesías
Original tierra chiloe 640x96.png?1470410963?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free