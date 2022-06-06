El Rapido
As the name suggests, you can shout your order from the sidewalk and by the time you get to the counter, they’ve already served up your empanadas. Try the time-tested caldo mayo
, a house-specialty beef broth that’s a perfect hangover remedy, especially with spicy salsa de ají
, or hot pepper salsa, on top. Members of the Chilean judiciary are often seen here having a tintito
, a dainty glass of red wine, before beginning the day’s proceedings. El Rapido opened in the thirties and has been operating ever since—don’t miss this quaint and tasty bit of history.