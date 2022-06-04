Moto Service Dinamarca
The Danish motorcyclist who runs this operation learned his chops on a round-the-world journey, so he knows just what you’ll need and provides tools, 24-hour support, and advice, whether you’re setting off on a three-day trip to the Elqui Valley or a 10-day excursion to Patagonia. In addition to sales and maintenance, the shop offers tours. Cruise from winery to winery along the Ruta del Vino, with the wind as your only companion. And although a rider’s first reflex is usually to think south, the Atacama Desert is also a great destination on a BMW or a Kawasaki. At least one cookout under the stars is included on every guided tour. The service operates year-round, but excursions to Patagonia run from roughly April to September only.