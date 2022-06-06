Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casas del Bosque

Hijuelas Nº 2 Ex Fundo, Sta Rosa, Casablanca, Valparaíso, Chile
Website
| +56 2 2480 6940
Casas del Bosque Casablanca Chile

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 5:30pm

Casas del Bosque

Casas del Bosque is an award-winning boutique winery just outside Casablanca where, besides tasting the vintages, you can also learn how to prune grapevines or even the basics of wine-making in one-day workshops. You can also tour the estate on bicycle, along with a picnic lunch. If you just want to walk through the vines, you’ll find everything at its prettiest in December and January. Tanino, the Casas del Bosque’s excellent restaurant, has a menu designed to showcase the wine.
By Travesías
Original tierra chiloe 640x96.png?1470410963?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free