Puñihuil Penguin Colony

Chile
+56 9 8317 4302
Puñihuil Penguin Colony Ancud Chile

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 6pm

This rocky setting, which offers natural protection against predators, is the only place in the world where Humboldt and Magellanic penguins are known to nest together. The Humboldts are midsize birds that grow to a maximum two feet tall; the Magellanic are smaller specimens that can stay underwater for several minutes at a time in pursuit of prey. Once eggs (usually two) are deposited in nests, both parents take turns brooding before they hatch, then raise their young together until the offspring can survive on their own. Magellanic penguins winter in Peru and Brazil. Although killer whales and seals are natural enemies, oil spills are sadly their biggest threat.
