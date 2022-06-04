Where are you going?
Termas Geométricas, Pucón

Panguipulli, Los Ríos Region, Chile
+56 9 7477 1708
Taking the Waters in Pucón Panguipulli Chile

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm

Taking the Waters in Pucón

If sitting in bubbling hot water on a winter night, surrounded by nature and with no disturbance save the sound of the wind in the trees, is your idea of paradise, the Pucón area has enough hot springs to keep your toes permanently wrinkled. The springs range from high-end to amusingly rustic, each with its own appeal, style, and atmosphere. The area itself is beautiful, but to contemplate it from the vantage point of a natural pool is one of life’s greatest pleasures. In summer, people begin arriving at Los Pozones around midnight, when the casino and clubs begin to empty (summer days are usually too hot to tolerate the water’s high temperatures). If you drive up at night, the headlights’ glare will catch hares jumping across the road.
By Travesías
Earn 75,000 Southwest Rapid Reward Points With These Credit Card Offers
20 Incredible Road Trips in the U.S.
The World's 10 Biggest LGBTQ Pride Celebrations
Delta to Trim 100 Flights per Day From Its Summer Schedule
