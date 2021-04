Führerbunker In den Ministergärten, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Hitler's Last Days There's only a small sign on an insignificant lot noting the location of Hitler's bunker and eventual suicide. While it's a mark in history, this city gives him little to no recognition. His reinforced bunker is 75 FT below and completely filled in. To find it, go to the SE corner of the Memorial of the Murdered Jews and walk one block south.