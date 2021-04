Friendship Park Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

Friendship Park Friendship Park is really as lovely a place as the name implies. Residing in the center of Wheeling, it's a great place to just sit and relax for a bit. The sound of the water is soothing, there are sitting benches along the sides, and the pavilion provides some shade should you need a reprieve from the sun. And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that there is music piped via hidden speakers that adds an extra dash of tranquility to your visit.