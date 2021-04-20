Where are you going?
Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America

1400 Quincy Street Northeast
| +1 202-526-6800
Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 6pm

Franciscan Monastery

Completed in 1899, this Byzantine and Romanesque-style church is a popular destination as a place for pilgrimage and worship for thousands of visitors to D.C. Run by the Order of St. Francis of Assisi (Franciscans), the monastery and its magnificent gardens house realistic replicas of shrines from the Holy Land and worldwide, which the Franciscans have cared for during the past 800 years. These include Christ's tomb from the Church of the Holy Sepuchre, Tomb of the Virgin Mary, Chapel of the Ascension, the Grotto of Gethsemane, the Grotto of Lourdes, and the catacombs of Rome which house the remains of two saints brought from there, St. Benignus and St. Innocent.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
