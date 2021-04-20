Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu
72-100 Ka'upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
| +1 808-325-8000
Beach Tree Bar on the Big IslandPeace, relaxation, beauty, and a tasty menu—the Beach Tree Bar is a fabulous place to watch the sun close out the day past the Pacific Ocean. With swaying palm trees and a large tree right on the beach, the casual lounge is perfect for pupus (appetizers) and a cocktail to celebrate sundown.
Located at the Four Seasons Hualalai Resort, the bar sits on a pretty stretch of sand on the Kohala Coastline. Flavors are fresh, creative, and from the Island when possible.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Only Place to Experience Four Seasons in Hawaii
Hawaii might not showcase four distinct seasons, but you will never miss any one of them if you stay at the Four Seasons Hualalai Resort on the Big Island. Located on the Kona (leeward) side of Hawaii Island, the Resort stays sunny and dry nearly every day. Sandy beaches and access to activities around the entire Big Island keep visitors as busy or relaxed as they please. The onsite spa enables guests lose their worries to the wind while and evening at the Beach Tree Bar will intoxicate the senses.