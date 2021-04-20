Florida Avenue Grill

Breakfast Served All Day!
From its humble beginnings at the corner of 11th St. and Florida Ave NW in 1944, DC's oldest soul food restaurant has welcomed longtime residents, tourists, transplants, as well as sports, entertainment, and political figures made evident by the scores of framed photos behind the counter. Devour heaping portions of southern staples such as chitterlings, spicy half-smokes, scrapple, buttermilk biscuits, buttery grits, and hot breakfasts and brunches such as the "Special Three-Egg Omelet" and the "Miss Bertha's Breakfast Special" which include hot cakes topped with cinnamon and sugar.