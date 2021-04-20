Where are you going?
Florida Avenue Grill

1100 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
| +1 202-265-1586
Breakfast Served All Day! Washington, D.C.

Sun 8am - 4:30pm
Tue - Sat 8am - 9pm

Breakfast Served All Day!

From its humble beginnings at the corner of 11th St. and Florida Ave NW in 1944, DC's oldest soul food restaurant has welcomed longtime residents, tourists, transplants, as well as sports, entertainment, and political figures made evident by the scores of framed photos behind the counter. Devour heaping portions of southern staples such as chitterlings, spicy half-smokes, scrapple, buttermilk biscuits, buttery grits, and hot breakfasts and brunches such as the "Special Three-Egg Omelet" and the "Miss Bertha's Breakfast Special" which include hot cakes topped with cinnamon and sugar.
By Christian Mirasol
