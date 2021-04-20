Flatiron Arts Project
1579 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
| +1 312-566-9800
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
The Art Experience at FlatironA group of Chicago artists took over the Flatiron building in Wicker Park and turned the triangular building into an art gallery comprised of 2 floors worth of unique art studios. In this building artists can rent gallery space to work and display their art and they have artistic control over the room, the halls, the ceilings and even the floors. The entire building is now an artistic wonderland and even if you don’t buy any of the art pieces, it’s worth a walk through just to see the creativity on display here. The Flatiron building is open all day and there are always artists in their galleries working, selling and willing to talk to visitors.
The first Friday of each month is the best time to visit because all the artists open their studios between 6-10pm and turn the neighborhood into a block party. Go support a local artist and have a glass of wine. It’s good for everybody.