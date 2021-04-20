Flake
513 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
| +1 310-396-2333
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 3:30pm
Super-Rad Breakfast BitesFor quality quick eats on the Westside, Flake on Rose Ave. is a cheap and cheerful delight. Breakfast is their bread and butter with pieces of toast literally hanging on the walls. Okay, they are actually art; the toast slices are framed and burnt with images of celebrities like Bill Murray and Pee-wee Herman, and on the opposite wall hangs vintage cereal box fronts.
They serve cereal, granola, oatmeal, and yogurt bowls with over 20 ingredients, including fruits, nuts, and sweets to concoct your own mix. Their hot savory dishes include favorites like 'The Super Cro-Jo!' (scrambled eggs, gouda, bacon, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce on a croissant) and 'The Veggie Rad!' (egg white, avocado, veggie sausage, American cheese and secret sauce on an English muffin), both of which are the only menu items with an exclamation mark to their name. Flake’s retro charm, old-timey playlist, indoor/outdoor seating (or simply to-go), and friendly staff make for an overall enjoyable and tasty experience.