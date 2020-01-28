Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware
10號 Cotton Tree Dr, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2869 0690
Wed - Mon 10am - 6pm
Flagstaff House Museum of Tea WareHong Kong’s oldest colonial British building dates back to the 1840s and served as the office and residence of the Commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong up until 1978, when it was handed over to the government. In 1984, the Greek Revival house was reborn as the Flagstaff House Museum. Its collection of about 600 teaware items from as far back as the 11th century B.C.E. includes many fine examples of the famous Yixing teapots. Besides exhibits of tea bowls, teacups, teapots, and ewers, there are demonstrations and lectures about the significance of tea drinking to Chinese culture.
History of Tea
Situated inside Hong Kong Park, the handsome Flagstaff House once was the office and residence of the commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong. Having been constructed in the 1846, it is now the oldest example of Western-style architecture that can be found in the city. Walk through the halls of the Museum to journey through the heritage of the traditional Chinese tea drinking culture. There's also plenty of ceramic art through the ages to admire. Special talks in both English and Cantonese are organized often to further explore topics such as the benefits of tea drinking.
Hong Kong's oldest colonial British building dates back to the 1840s and originally served as the office and residence of the commander of the British forces in Hong Kong. Today it houses the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware, and the extensive collection includes many fine examples of the famous Yixing clay teapots. In addition to exhibits, there are demonstrations and lectures about the significance of the tea-drinking culture to the Chinese.