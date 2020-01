Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware

Situated inside Hong Kong Park, the handsome Flagstaff House once was the office and residence of the commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong. Having been constructed in the 1846, it is now the oldest example of Western-style architecture that can be found in the city. Walk through the halls of the Museum to journey through the heritage of the traditional Chinese tea drinking culture. There's also plenty of ceramic art through the ages to admire. Special talks in both English and Cantonese are organized often to further explore topics such as the benefits of tea drinking.