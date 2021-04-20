Federal Hill Park 300 Warren Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230, USA

Friday Afternoon Hike Around Baltimore The best view of Baltimore's Inner Harbor and downtown skyline is found on this historic high point, public gathering place, and civic treasure. It was here in 1788 that over 4,000 people celebrated Maryland's ratification of the U.S. Constitution and in 1814 where many gathered to watch the Battle of Fort McHenry as British forces attempted to seize control of it. During the Civil War, it served as a Union fortification ready to defend from threats of Confederate attack.



Beyond the hill, a network of narrow streets await you lined with residential rowhouses, antique stores, boutiques, pubs, restaurants, and shops like the historic Cross Street Market as well as the American Visionary Art Museum and the Museum of Industry.