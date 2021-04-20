Where are you going?
Farley's San Francisco

1315 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Website
| +1 415-648-1545
Fabulous Farley's San Francisco California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 9pm

Fabulous Farley's

Be sure to check out their website for the lovely story as to how the original Farley's location began. Know that this is the perfect place in Potrero Hill for coffee, tea, community and most definitely, your favorite magazines.

If you're waiting on a table at Plow or looking for a great spot in the sun at the new parklet, Farley's is your place.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

