Farley's San Francisco
1315 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
| +1 415-648-1545
More info
Sat, Sun 7:30am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 9pm
Fabulous Farley'sBe sure to check out their website for the lovely story as to how the original Farley's location began. Know that this is the perfect place in Potrero Hill for coffee, tea, community and most definitely, your favorite magazines.
If you're waiting on a table at Plow or looking for a great spot in the sun at the new parklet, Farley's is your place.