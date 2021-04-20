Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
| +1 206-623-4340
Sun - Sat 1pm - 9pm
Oysters on Pier 56On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters. The varieties of the rocky bivalves are reliably fresh—all local and sustainably caught. And, if you don't like to slurp them au naturel, try the "Oysters Rockefeller," baked with spinach, Pernod, and bacon, and topped with hollandaise. With skyscrapers behind you, water below you, and mountains across the Sound, a meal on this pier is one of the highlights of any stay in Seattle.
almost 7 years ago
End Of The Day Retreat
Outdoor seating with a view and great happy hour food is hard to find in Downtown Seattle. This is my favorite spot to grab a glass of wine and a bowl of mussels. The waterfront is busy but with the Olympics and the water, the noise just disappears.