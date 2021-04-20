Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Website
| +1 206-623-4340
Oysters on Pier 56 Seattle Washington United States
End Of The Day Retreat Seattle Washington United States
Oysters on Pier 56 Seattle Washington United States
End Of The Day Retreat Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 1pm - 9pm

Oysters on Pier 56

On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters. The varieties of the rocky bivalves are reliably fresh—all local and sustainably caught. And, if you don't like to slurp them au naturel, try the "Oysters Rockefeller," baked with spinach, Pernod, and bacon, and topped with hollandaise. With skyscrapers behind you, water below you, and mountains across the Sound, a meal on this pier is one of the highlights of any stay in Seattle.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jenny L
almost 7 years ago

End Of The Day Retreat

Outdoor seating with a view and great happy hour food is hard to find in Downtown Seattle. This is my favorite spot to grab a glass of wine and a bowl of mussels. The waterfront is busy but with the Olympics and the water, the noise just disappears.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30