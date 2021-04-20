Where are you going?
El Gran Café

Carrer d'Avinyó, 9, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
+34 933 18 79 86
Morning Coffee Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12:30am

Morning Coffee

One of the best things about Barcelona is its many delicious cafes, offering strong Spanish coffee and rich, flaky pastries. I've found the best cafes to be concentrated in the city's enchanting Gothic Quarter, or "Barri Gotic." As in a lot of other European cities, you can linger over a cup of coffee, chocolate croissant, and the morning paper for as long as you'd like without risk of being bothered to give up your table. When you're in Barcelona make sure to enjoy a leisurely breakfast followed by a stroll through the charming Gothic Quarter, where you'll find everything from entertaining street performers to fun little shops to the obvious highlight, beautiful Gothic architecture.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

