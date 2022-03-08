Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Frederic Marès Museum

Plaça Sant Iu, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 932 56 35 00
Frederic Marès Museum Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 7pm

Frederic Marès Museum

This little-known museum stands in the shadow of Barcelona Cathedral. You'll find dramatic sculptures from pre-Roman times all the way to the 20th century, including religious works from medieval-era Spain. Frederic Marès was a sculptor by trade, but he was also an inveterate collector, and the museum’s upper floors—called the Collector’s Cabinet—are crammed with 17 rooms of quirky treasures. Among them is the Smokers’ Room, filled with hundreds of pipes, tobacco pouches, cigarette cases, ashtrays, and erotic matchbook covers. Other spaces are devoted to everything from walking sticks to cameras to timepieces to ladies’ accoutrements: gloves, fans, brooches, and even needlework made of human hair.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail