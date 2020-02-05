Astoria7
Familia Santua Kalea, 1, 20010 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
| +34 943 44 50 00
Photo courtesy of Astoria7
Astoria7Built on the foundations of San Sebastián’s iconic Astoria movie theater, this sleek and modern hotel is all about Hollywood. The lively lobby library—a retro-inspired lounge often filled with laptop-toting freelancers—has a wall of DVDs available to borrow and is plastered with black-and-white portraits of movie stars, while each room is themed to a different film-industry heavyweight who attended the San Sebastián International Film Festival since it started in 1953. Even the restaurants—popular gourmet spots frequented by discerning locals—are adorned with cinema-themed artwork and accents, and one of the meeting rooms can be transformed into a private theater upon request, complete with cinema-style seating.
Outside the front door, the view, too, is cinematic. Astoria7 isn’t right in the tourist-heavy old town, but rather on a leafy boulevard in a part of town where locals actually live. It's a 15-minute stroll to the iconic La Concha Beach, whose golden crescent is the dream of every urban beach babe and touring photographer. So, put on those sunglasses and take in the views.