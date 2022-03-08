Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Suculent

Rambla del Raval, 45, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 934 43 65 79
Suculent Barcelona Spain

More info

Wed - Sun 1pm - 4pm, 8pm - 11:30pm

Suculent

In the increasingly gentrifying El Raval neighborhood, along the leafy main avenue of Rambla del Raval, a whole host of restaurants, cafés, and bars are popping up. Among them is this intimate bistro from noted Catalan chef Carles Abellán, which takes a refined approach to traditional home cooking without being pretentious. To that end, the narrow dual-level space, a former bodega, is simply decorated with rustic wood furniture, forest-green walls, and a ceramic-tiled, marble-topped bar. The menu is divided into categories of small dishes—From the Sea, From the Mountain, From the Orchard—plus a few versions of classic Spanish stews. Leave room for the homemade desserts: The soft, silky Brie cheesecake is divine. Reservations are essential.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail