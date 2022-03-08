Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Joan Miró Foundation

Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 934 43 94 70
Joan Miró Foundation Barcelona Spain
Miro Foundation in Barcelona Barcelona Spain
Miro Foundation Barcelona Spain
Barcelona's Best Artist Barcelona Spain
Joan Miró Foundation Barcelona Spain
Miro Foundation in Barcelona Barcelona Spain
Miro Foundation Barcelona Spain
Barcelona's Best Artist Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun 10am - 3pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 8pm

Joan Miró Foundation

The Barcelona-born artist Joan Miró (1893–1983) enlisted architect and friend Josep Lluís Sert to design this modern, light-filled museum devoted to his works. Built in 1975 and expanded in later years, the galleries house 200 paintings, 180 sculptures, and thousands of drawings, as well as Miró's ceramics and textiles. Head to the roof to behold a forest of colorful sculptures by the Catalan artist, not to mention excellent views of the city and the surrounding Montjuïc gardens. The space also includes well-known artists from Miró's day, including Max Ernst, Marcel Duchamp, and Fernand Léger.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Catharine Debelle
over 7 years ago

Miro Foundation in Barcelona

Great museum to check out if your ever in Barcelona. This picture was taken on the roof.
Catharine Debelle
over 7 years ago

Miro Foundation

Also taken from the roof of the museum. Great view of Barcelona and an example of Juan Miro's work.
J.R. Duren
about 7 years ago

Barcelona's Best Artist

The Joan Miró Foundation is, in our opinion, Barcelona's best art museum because it is home to Barcelona's very own Joan Miró. While Picasso and Dalí get most of the fame when it comes to discussions about painters, Miró is the only artist of the three who was actually born in Barcelona. His museum is a delight. The building itself is clean and open and features sculptures and paintings. The works are vintage Miró...abstract, primal and radiating with simple colors. His creativity is a beautiful representation of the Catalán spirit, one that is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible while wrestling with the realities of the past.

More From AFAR

U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom