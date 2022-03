The Joan Miró Foundation is, in our opinion, Barcelona 's best art museum because it is home to Barcelona's very own Joan Miró. While Picasso and Dalí get most of the fame when it comes to discussions about painters, Miró is the only artist of the three who was actually born in Barcelona. His museum is a delight. The building itself is clean and open and features sculptures and paintings. The works are vintage Miró...abstract, primal and radiating with simple colors. His creativity is a beautiful representation of the Catalán spirit, one that is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible while wrestling with the realities of the past.