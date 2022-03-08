Joan Miró Foundation
Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 934 43 94 70
Photo courtesy of Joan Miro Foundation
Sun 10am - 3pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 8pm
Joan Miró FoundationThe Barcelona-born artist Joan Miró (1893–1983) enlisted architect and friend Josep Lluís Sert to design this modern, light-filled museum devoted to his works. Built in 1975 and expanded in later years, the galleries house 200 paintings, 180 sculptures, and thousands of drawings, as well as Miró's ceramics and textiles. Head to the roof to behold a forest of colorful sculptures by the Catalan artist, not to mention excellent views of the city and the surrounding Montjuïc gardens. The space also includes well-known artists from Miró's day, including Max Ernst, Marcel Duchamp, and Fernand Léger.
over 7 years ago
Miro Foundation in Barcelona
Great museum to check out if your ever in Barcelona. This picture was taken on the roof.
over 7 years ago
Miro Foundation
Also taken from the roof of the museum. Great view of Barcelona and an example of Juan Miro's work.
about 7 years ago
Barcelona's Best Artist
The Joan Miró Foundation is, in our opinion, Barcelona's best art museum because it is home to Barcelona's very own Joan Miró. While Picasso and Dalí get most of the fame when it comes to discussions about painters, Miró is the only artist of the three who was actually born in Barcelona. His museum is a delight. The building itself is clean and open and features sculptures and paintings. The works are vintage Miró...abstract, primal and radiating with simple colors. His creativity is a beautiful representation of the Catalán spirit, one that is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible while wrestling with the realities of the past.