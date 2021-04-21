La Fageda d'en Jordà

Hike, horseback ride, or hop a horse-and-buggy through the forest
Less than two hours from Barcelona
, in car or via TEISA buses (during the week), La Fageda is a leafy green wonderland after too much time spent in Barcelona's hectic city center. This beech forest is unique, growing at a much lower altitude than usual for the Iberian Peninsula.In the fall, the vivid red leaves on the trees are especially stunning. No motor vehicles are allowed in the forest itself, but you can hike, bike-ride, or explore the reserve on horseback or even in a horse and buggy for a reasonable fee (reserve ahead). Inside the reserve, visit La Fageda's dairy farm--you can learn about how the yogurt and ice-cream is made (in Catalan or Spanish), pet the calves, and taste some of La Fageda's products. Beyond la Fageda, in the larger area of La Garrotxa Volcanic Zone Natural Park, there are volcanoes, Olot and Sant Feliu de Pallerols' old towns, and a medieval castle to see, as well as numerous routes for hiking, biking and horseback riding.