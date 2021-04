Encants Flea Market

A longtime favorite with Barcelona vintage and bargain shoppers, Encants Vells is one of Europe's oldest flea markets, dating from the 14th century. Recently it moved a few blocks away from its historic location to a shiny new modern market packed to the brim with secondhand CDs, DVDs, toys, antiques, clothes, shoes, and books, as always. Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.