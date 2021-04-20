Encants Flea Market
Els Encants Vells Flea MarketShop for everything old, antique and secondhand at Barcelona’s largest flea market. Once a collection of ramshackle stands, Els Encants moved into a modern mirrored structure in 2013. Come for auctions Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 8am to 9:30am or try your luck at negotiating a deal on your own schedule.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Encants Vells Flea Market
A longtime favorite with Barcelona vintage and bargain shoppers, Encants Vells is one of Europe's oldest flea markets, dating from the 14th century. Recently it moved a few blocks away from its historic location to a shiny new modern market packed to the brim with secondhand CDs, DVDs, toys, antiques, clothes, shoes, and books, as always. Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.