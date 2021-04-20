Dr. Stravinsky
Imagine a cross between a laboratory and a cocktail bar and you’ll have the successful experiment that is Dr. Stravinsky. In this dimly lit, dual-level space, surrounded by herb-filled glass jars, bubbling flasks, and test tubes, bartenders precisely pour, stir and shake various ingredients—including house-made tinctures, bitters, and syrups—with the skill of scientists. Expect inventively flavored concoctions like the Camp Nou, a refreshing mix of house-distilled gin and dill, thyme and cilantro syrup, and El Suculento, with tequila, mezcal, pepper syrup, and fresh coriander. No wonder that it garnered 2017’s Best New European Bar at the Mixology Bar Awards.