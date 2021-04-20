El Big Bad Tequila Infusions

Previously El Gran Malo, north of Downtown, the new El Big Bad combines their famous infused tequilas and work from Chefs Randy Rucker and Ben Rabbani to make a great hangout. The drinks are top notch with their over 50 infusions to choose from. Be sure to add some Jalapeño tequila to your margarita of choice for a little kick that you won't forget! These guys know their drinks, and their new food menu is really enhancing what made them famous back at El Gran Malo.