El Big Bad
419 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
+1 713-229-8181
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
El Big Bad Margarita Bar and KitchenLike tequila? Then you’re going to love El Big Bad Margarita Bar and Kitchen. This “gastro-cantina” located in downtown Houston’s Market Square is a must-try spot thanks to its infused tequilas, fresh juice margaritas, and Mexican eats. The drink menu includes a pineapple and hibiscus margarita (tequila infused with pineapple and hibiscus, plus lemon, lime juice, and agave), the Champ #3 (cranberry- and churro-infused tequilas, agave, and fresh lemon and lime), and El Mule (ginger beer, fresh lime, and choice of infused tequila). On the food side, expect nachos, Gulf shrimp tacos, and stacked enchiladas. There’s also a booming happy hour and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
almost 7 years ago
El Big Bad Tequila Infusions
Previously El Gran Malo, north of Downtown, the new El Big Bad combines their famous infused tequilas and work from Chefs Randy Rucker and Ben Rabbani to make a great hangout. The drinks are top notch with their over 50 infusions to choose from. Be sure to add some Jalapeño tequila to your margarita of choice for a little kick that you won't forget! These guys know their drinks, and their new food menu is really enhancing what made them famous back at El Gran Malo.