dwelling spaces 502 E 3rd St #22, Tulsa, OK 74120, USA

Dwelling Spaces If you're in the mood for interesting gifts and souvenirs definitely pop your head in Dwelling Spaces, located in downtown Tulsa's Blue Dome District.



This eclectic store sells art made by hometown artists, nostalgic rock and roll memorabilia and toys for children.



The coffee shop inside makes a tasty latte so be sure and grab a cup of coffee to combat your walking.