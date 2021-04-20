Where are you going?
Delmonico's

56 Beaver Street
Website
| +1 212-509-1144
NYC's Landmark Steakhouse New York New York United States

Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Sat 5pm - 10pm

Delmonico's, which sits on a distinctive triangle-shaped corner near Wall Street, opened in 1837 as the first fine dining restaurant in the U.S. It was the first establishment to have a printed menu, separate tables, and tablecloths, and it was the first restaurant that allowed women to congregate as a group. It has invented famous classics such as Delmonico Steak, Eggs Benedict, Baked Alaska and Lobster Newburg.

Entering from the streets of the financial district, you step into a different era. This is serious old-school dining in a landmark steakhouse. Mahogany coffered walls, fancy chandeliers and roaring 20's-era murals seem to scream for a cold martini and a rare steak. Morgan, Carnegie, Vanderbilt, Rockefeller - they all passed through here in their time. It's pricey, so save this for a special occasion and find a quiet time to visit.

By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
