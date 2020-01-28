De Young Museum
Fine Art Inside and Out at the de YoungThe de Young Museum, with its perforated copper facade and spiraling tower in the center of Golden Gate Park, is as dramatic outside as it is inside. Follow the widening crack in the sidewalk into the atrium. It's an Andy Goldsworthy–created nod to the tectonic plates that carved out California, and emblematic of the museum, too: The previous building was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and rebuilt by Herzog & de Meuron, opening in 2005. Inside, Gerhard Richter's wall-size mural, made from digitally manipulated photographs, greets visitors. The museum specializes in American art, international textile arts and costumes, and art of the ancient Americas, Oceania, and Africa. Visiting exhibitions often focus on modern works and draw massive crowds. Recent blockbusters include Georgia O'Keeffe, Richard Diebenkorn, and David Hockney. Make sure to visit the observation deck at the top of the tower. (It closes one hour before the museum.) It's a unique view over the low-lying western end of the city.
When you approach the de Young Museum, located in Golden Gate Park, it is easy to forget that the museum is one of San Francisco's oldest, having been founded in 1895. The structure that houses it today is a striking contemporary masterpiece designed by the Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, clad in copper that will oxidize with age to match the landscape around it. The institution's current home opened in 2005, after its former building was damaged in 1989 in the Loma Prieta earthquake (following the addition of temporary braces, the museum continued to operate in that building for another 10 years). In addition to admiring the architecture, you'll want to see the art inside too, of course. The de Young's permanent collection of 27,000 works spans the globe, with pieces from Africa, Oceania and the Americas; the de Young also hosts significant traveling exhibitions.