DC Slices M Street Southeast

DC Slices As one of the first to appear on the DC scene, this well-known food truck guarantees freshly baked thin-crust pies with homemade sauce and freshly grated cheeses served to you in under 10 minutes (I was told 8 minutes and they were spot on). Their most popular: buffalo chicken and jalapeno pepper with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side. Tater tots (plain or loaded) and deep-fried mozzarella sticks are top sellers as well. Check the website for the truck's monthly schedule.