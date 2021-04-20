Dazzo's Country Store & RV Pk
17715 US-93, Wikieup, AZ 85360, USA
| +1 928-765-2243
The Best Cheesesteak is not in PhiladelphiaDazzo's Desert Oasis is just that, an oasis. Rising from the brown, dusty earth of a very barren part of Arizona off Highway 93 around Mile Marker 123, it's a much needed refreshment for weary travelers.
It's also, the best cheesesteak I've ever had; even taking into account the ones I had in Philadelphia, which is so known for them.
This small, unassuming general-store-like-establishment in Wikieup serves Chicago Style hot dogs and Cheesesteak sandwhiches and french fries that make a mouth water long after consumption. It claims to be “the best in the West” and it's one of the best greasy spoons I've ever encountered. The owner is welcoming and funny. The decor is eclectic and amusing. It’s a tall drink of water in a dessert of nothingness. Dazzo's also has an RV park and gift shop.
Don’t pass through Wikieup without stopping by Dazzo's! Hell, don’t drive through Arizona without driving through Wikieup. Just don’t blink, you might miss it if you do!