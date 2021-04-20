Where are you going?
Crosby Street Hotel

79 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Website
| +1 212-226-6400
Crosby Street Hotel

In the heart of SoHo, the colorful Crosby Street Hotel is a boutique from the Firmdale Hotels group out of London. In 2009, owner and design director Kit Kemp opened this fresh, whimsical property, full of art, bold patterns, and a feminine touch that is frequently missing from the more common masculine-themed hotels of New York. Rooms feature floor-to-ceiling warehouse-style windows, with gorgeous views over SoHo and lower Manhattan. The ground-floor bar is a popular gathering place for New Yorkers, but many common spaces at this hotel are reserved just for guests. The Sculpture Garden and vibrant Drawing Room with deep, plush couches provide space to relax after a day of shopping in SoHo's boutiques. There is also a 99-seat cinema where films are screened weekly.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

