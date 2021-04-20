Croissant D'Or Patisserie

Pure Gold!

At the risk of overrunning this already popular local patisserie, I cannot leave out my favorite breakfast nook in New Orleans’ French Quarter.



After you get the beignets at Café du Monde checked off your tourist list (no disrespect, and no apologies, by the way) slow down and savor the best croissants this side of Paris. You will probably have to wait in line; rain or shine, it’s worth it. A local baker creates these light, flaky-yet-moist delicacies by hand every morning. Croissant D’Or offers a dozen flavors of golden croissants, perfect dark mocha éclairs, exquisite quiche, and much more.



After you’ve licked your fingers and savored the fresh espresso, order sandwiches to go (on croissants or baguettes, both wonderful). They will make a lovely lunch on the road home or a delightful picnic while strolling the boardwalk, watching that lazy Mississippi River roll on by.

