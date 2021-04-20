Croissant D'Or Patisserie
617 Ursulines Ave
| +1 504-524-4663
Wed - Mon 6:30am - 3pm
French-Style Bakery Loads on the CharmThis gem in a quiet stretch of the French Quarter earns the French word for bakery—patisserie—for its true-to-Paris pastries. The flaky croissants come in all types, from plain or savory to filled and sweet. Whatever you order, you must get one on the side—other can't-miss menu items include delicious quiches, chicken or spinach pochettes (pastry pockets) and an array of coffee drinks. Mosey into the charming, personality-filled eatery, grab a snack and a drink, and think of cobblestone lanes and horse-drawn carriages.
almost 7 years ago
Pure Gold!
At the risk of overrunning this already popular local patisserie, I cannot leave out my favorite breakfast nook in New Orleans’ French Quarter.
After you get the beignets at Café du Monde checked off your tourist list (no disrespect, and no apologies, by the way) slow down and savor the best croissants this side of Paris. You will probably have to wait in line; rain or shine, it’s worth it. A local baker creates these light, flaky-yet-moist delicacies by hand every morning. Croissant D’Or offers a dozen flavors of golden croissants, perfect dark mocha éclairs, exquisite quiche, and much more.
After you’ve licked your fingers and savored the fresh espresso, order sandwiches to go (on croissants or baguettes, both wonderful). They will make a lovely lunch on the road home or a delightful picnic while strolling the boardwalk, watching that lazy Mississippi River roll on by.
