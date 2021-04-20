Croagh Patrick Bellataleen, Murrisk,, Co. Mayo, Ireland

Photo courtesy of Tourism Ireland

Croagh Patrick Ireland’s holiest mountain is associated with St. Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint, as well as having been a place of worship dating back to 3,000 B.C.E. The half-mile-high summit is visible for miles and has incredible views over County Mayo and Clew Bay below it, which is dotted with tiny islands. It’s also where St. Patrick was said to have fasted for 40 days and nights and from where he banished all snakes from Ireland. The tradition of climbing the mountain on Reek Sunday, the last Sunday in July, is said to date back thousands of years to pagan times and later became an important religious pilgrimage, with many pilgrims choosing to climb barefoot or on their knees. You can of course climb it any time of year for rewarding views, but the path is rocky and steep in parts, so make sure to wear proper footwear.