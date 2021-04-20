Country Samurai Coffee Co
75-5669 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
| +1 808-331-1444
Photo by Andrea Rip
Sun - Sat 11am - 5pm
Distinctly Kona CoffeeKona coffee is famous around the world as one of Hawaii's best known products. The relatively small coffee growing area on the Big Island of Hawaii produces only a small fraction of the world's coffee beans. The limited production makes Hawaii Island's caffeinated product like liquid gold for Kona coffee lovers.
Among the hundreds of coffee farms on the Big Island, Country Samurai Coffee Company operates a lush and green outfit on the Kona slopes and still grows their coffee trees in a natural and traditional method that enables them to grow tall—up to 18 feet. Harvesting requires ladders and can be time-consuming, but the trees are able to develop a larger root system, pull in more nutrients from the volcanic soil, and produce more coffee berries.
To try these distinctly grown beans, visit the family owned Country Samurai Coffee shop in Kailua-Kona. The shop sells several other items including chocolate covered coffee beans and macadamia nuts and Hawaiian teas.