Coral Oaks Golf Course
1800 NW 28th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993, USA
| +1 239-573-3100
Sun - Sat 7am - 5:30pm
Professional Golf on Florida's West CoastTake advantage of southwest Florida's beautiful weather and landscape by playing a round of golf at Coral Oakes Golf course. This 18-hole, Arthur Hills–designed, championship course includes large TifEagle greens, contoured fairways, eight lakes, and 37 bunkers.
The course includes one of the largest practice facilities in the area, featuring a driving range with both grass and artificial turf, a chipping area and putting green. After the game, head to Knickers Pub for sandwiches, snacks, entrees and beer.
Be sure to stop into the retail store and pro shop onsite with all the latest golf gear.
For beginners, Coral Oaks has PGA professionals on staff to teach golf schools, clinics, and private lessons.