Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Coral Oaks Golf Course

1800 NW 28th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993, USA
Website
| +1 239-573-3100
Professional Golf on Florida's West Coast Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 5:30pm

Professional Golf on Florida's West Coast

Take advantage of southwest Florida's beautiful weather and landscape by playing a round of golf at Coral Oakes Golf course. This 18-hole, Arthur Hills–designed, championship course includes large TifEagle greens, contoured fairways, eight lakes, and 37 bunkers.

The course includes one of the largest practice facilities in the area, featuring a driving range with both grass and artificial turf, a chipping area and putting green. After the game, head to Knickers Pub for sandwiches, snacks, entrees and beer.

Be sure to stop into the retail store and pro shop onsite with all the latest golf gear.

For beginners, Coral Oaks has PGA professionals on staff to teach golf schools, clinics, and private lessons.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points