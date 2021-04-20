Columbia Heights Civic Plaza Washington, DC 20010, USA

Columbia Heights Community Marketplace This vibrant market remains loyal to its mantra of local, healthy, and sustainable. On Saturdays from 9am to 1pm (May-December), as many as 20 different vendors offer typical farmers' market fare on the Columbia Heights Civic Plaza. Charcuterie from Stachowski's, goat cheeses from Spriggs Delight, Mexican treats from El Sabor de Taco, fresh produce from Dragonfly Farms, and European-style breads from Upper Crust Bakery are among the highly regarded offerings. Cooking demos by local chefs as well as live music and dance also take place here.