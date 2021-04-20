Where are you going?
Colorado Railroad Museum

17155 W 44th Ave, Golden, CO 80403, USA
+1 303-279-4591
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

On the Railroad

If you're into trains (or your kids are) this museum is a ferroequinologist's (a person who studies trains) paradise. This museum houses over 100 steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, and cabooses as well as a G-scale model railroad in its 15-acre rail yard. There is also a restoration facility and working round table that will wow curious minds and train fans.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

Sarah Green
almost 7 years ago

Colorado Railway Museum

Just outside of Golden, CO, this museum is a good time whether you're a ferroequinologist (read: iron horse enthusiast) or not. The strength of the collection is in the fine antique engines, from flashy yellow Art Deco passenger engines to early steam engines to a tiny cog railway engine to massive Diesel engines to the (frankly sort of alarming) red snow-blower engine to the (utterly bizarre) truck-like creations known as the "galloping geese" for the way they waddle down the track. The interior of the museum isn't much to see, and some of their non-engine cars need additional restoration work, but the exterior grounds -- including a huge, working roundhouse -- more than make it worth the trip. Plus, I learned what kinds of cocktails they served in the post-prohibition dining car and the origin of the phrase "putting the squeeze on." (It comes from using water, not steam, in a locomotive boiler in order to check for leaks.)

