Amazing view from Coit Tower

If you want a really great view of SF and like seeing socialist propoganda, Coit tower in SF is the place for you! Other great views of the city include the view from the top of the DeYoung Museum of Art (in Golden Gate Park) tower. It's totally free too---just walk past admission at the DeYoung and take the elevator to the top. Spectacular view! ....also, if you are in SF try taking some of the hidden trails. They are amazing! You can buy a book with the hidden stairway trails or find it online. Another great place for socialist propoganda artwork are the murals in the beach shalet in Golden Gate Park.