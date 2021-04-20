Coit Tower
1 Telegraph Hill Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-249-0995
Photo by Sam Agnew/Flickr
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Take in Views Over San Francisco at Coit TowerSince it was constructed at the top of Telegraph Hill in 1933, Coit Tower has been an integral part of San Francisco’s downtown skyline.
Named after a 1920s patron to the city’s firefighters—but not designed to resemble a firehose, as the urban legend goes—Coit Tower’s observation deck will give you 360-degree views out over San Francisco, including the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Entrance fees range from free (children four and under) to $7 (adult non-residents); visit the website for all prices. Coit Tower is open from 10 am to 6 pm May through October and 10 am to 5 pm from November through April.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Coit Tower fresco
Inside of Coit Tower are these wonderful frescos done in the 1930's during the Depression and funded by the WPA under Roosevelt's New Deal.
almost 7 years ago
San Francisco
I've been four times and always enjoy discovering a new part of the city.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset from Coit Tower
On our trip through California last December, we spent a few days in San Francisco. We made our way to the iconic Coit Tower just in time to catch the sunset over the bay and the Golden Gate bridge. I highly recommend going out of your way to have this experience if you are in San Francisco and the weather is good.
almost 7 years ago
Double rainbow over Coit Tower
It was December in San Francisco, and the weather was surprisingly humid and rainy. But there's always rainbow after rain. In my short stay in California, we saw at least 3 double rainbows. Yes, double rainbows. What does it mean?
almost 7 years ago
Amazing view from Coit Tower
If you want a really great view of SF and like seeing socialist propoganda, Coit tower in SF is the place for you! Other great views of the city include the view from the top of the DeYoung Museum of Art (in Golden Gate Park) tower. It's totally free too---just walk past admission at the DeYoung and take the elevator to the top. Spectacular view! ....also, if you are in SF try taking some of the hidden trails. They are amazing! You can buy a book with the hidden stairway trails or find it online. Another great place for socialist propoganda artwork are the murals in the beach shalet in Golden Gate Park.
almost 7 years ago
The Coit Tower
Climb to the top of the many hills and this art deco tower is your reward, as well as a great view of the city. Most people known San Francisco mainly for the Golden Gate Bridge and Haight-Asbury, but it's the offbeat path items that are worth checking out.
almost 7 years ago
The Bay from Coit Tower
I was in the Bay Area for 5 days over Memorial Day weekend 2012. Went up to Telegraph Hill with my Girlfriend and her Mom. Got this great shot.