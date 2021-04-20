Where are you going?
Clothing Warehouse

420 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Website
| +1 404-524-5070
The Best of Vintage Clothing Atlanta Georgia United States

Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 8:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

Imagine someone has gone to all the area thrift stores and taken the best pieces out and saved them just for you. That's essentially what Clothing Warehouse has done at their Little Five Points store.

Organized by item and by color, they have a great selection of gently used cowboy boots, 70s dresses, soft t-shirts and accessories.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

