Clothing Warehouse
420 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
| +1 404-524-5070
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 8:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm
The Best of Vintage ClothingImagine someone has gone to all the area thrift stores and taken the best pieces out and saved them just for you. That's essentially what Clothing Warehouse has done at their Little Five Points store.
Organized by item and by color, they have a great selection of gently used cowboy boots, 70s dresses, soft t-shirts and accessories.