Clos Pegase Winery

1060 Dunaweal Ln, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Website
| +1 707-942-4981
An Art Collector's Winery Calistoga California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

An Art Collector's Winery

Playful art and sculptures are the centerpiece of the winery, Clos Pegase. A collection of sculptures by famous 20th-century artists greets visitors outside, and the collection continues in the courtyard and tasting room. The owner, Jan Shrem, believes that great art is best shared with the public. The architecture of the Napa Valley winery is also creative—architect Michael Graves designed the grand building with elements that are partly contemporary and bold and partly classical. The wines are produced only from estate-grown grapes. Tours are offered daily at 11:30 a.m. (all ages) and 2:00 p.m. (21 and over only).
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

