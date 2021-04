Climb up a Church Steeple - On the Outside

You can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen . It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside.If you are among the brave, you can climb the stairs all the way to the top of the steeple, for a view over the lively Christianshavn neighbourhood of Copenhagen. If (like me) you are afraid of heights, you can admire the church from below and muster your courage... for next time.