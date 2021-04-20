Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Church of Our Saviour

29 Sankt Annæ Gade
Website
| +45 32 54 68 83
Climb up a Church Steeple - On the Outside Copenhagen Denmark
Holy Heights in Copenhagen Copenhagen Denmark
Climb up a Church Steeple - On the Outside Copenhagen Denmark
Holy Heights in Copenhagen Copenhagen Denmark

Climb up a Church Steeple - On the Outside

You can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen. It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside.

If you are among the brave, you can climb the stairs all the way to the top of the steeple, for a view over the lively Christianshavn neighbourhood of Copenhagen. If (like me) you are afraid of heights, you can admire the church from below and muster your courage... for next time.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Sherry Ott
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Holy Heights in Copenhagen

For the best view in Copenhagen, you have to go to church. Church of Our Savior has the standard steeple and bell tower like many churches in Europe - however there is a twist. Instead of walking up to the top inside - you actually walk up the tower on the outside!

A spiral staircase on the outside of the church tower (the spire) will provide an adrenaline rush for the height challenged. And it offers you a spectacular view of Copenhagen.

Admission: 35,00 DKK

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points