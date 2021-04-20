Church of Our Saviour

Holy Heights in Copenhagen

For the best view in Copenhagen, you have to go to church. Church of Our Savior has the standard steeple and bell tower like many churches in Europe - however there is a twist. Instead of walking up to the top inside - you actually walk up the tower on the outside!



A spiral staircase on the outside of the church tower (the spire) will provide an adrenaline rush for the height challenged. And it offers you a spectacular view of Copenhagen.



Admission: 35,00 DKK