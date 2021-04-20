Church of Our Saviour
29 Sankt Annæ Gade
| +45 32 54 68 83
Climb up a Church Steeple - On the OutsideYou can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen. It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside.
If you are among the brave, you can climb the stairs all the way to the top of the steeple, for a view over the lively Christianshavn neighbourhood of Copenhagen. If (like me) you are afraid of heights, you can admire the church from below and muster your courage... for next time.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Holy Heights in Copenhagen
For the best view in Copenhagen, you have to go to church. Church of Our Savior has the standard steeple and bell tower like many churches in Europe - however there is a twist. Instead of walking up to the top inside - you actually walk up the tower on the outside!
A spiral staircase on the outside of the church tower (the spire) will provide an adrenaline rush for the height challenged. And it offers you a spectacular view of Copenhagen.
Admission: 35,00 DKK
