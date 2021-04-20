Chupiteria La Favorita
Calle Pedro Moreno 1567, Lafayette, 44160 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
| +52 33 3954 6973
Photo courtesy of Chupiteria La Favorita
Tue - Sat 5pm - 3am
Hit It With Your Best ShotThe former inhabitants of the 19th-century house now occupied by Chupiteria la Favorita would be rolling in their graves if they knew that the historic home had been turned into a bar boasting Guadalajara's largest selection of shots, or "chupitos" in Spanish.
La Favorita has 100 different shots on its drink menu. There's also a food menu, which features small plates of contemporary Mexican fare. Expect live music or DJs spinning Tuesday-Saturday.