Alcalde

2903 Av México
Website
| +52 33 3615 7400
Alcalde Guadalajara Mexico

More info

Sun 1:30pm - 5:30pm
Mon - Sat 1:30pm - 11pm

Chefs Paco Ruano and Luis González Rodriguez opened Alcalde in Guadalajara after working at some of the world’s top-ranked restaurants, including Noma and Mugaritz. Though they bring international sensibilities and techniques to their open kitchen, they’re committed to working primarily with hyper-local ingredients, most sourced from the state of Jalisco. Seasonal menus may be the norm these days, but many of Alcalde’s dishes are likely to be unfamiliar even to aficionados of Mexican cuisine, ensuring an especially memorable culinary experience.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
