Alcalde
Chefs Paco Ruano and Luis González Rodriguez opened Alcalde in Guadalajara after working at some of the world’s top-ranked restaurants, including Noma and Mugaritz. Though they bring international sensibilities and techniques to their open kitchen, they’re committed to working primarily with hyper-local ingredients, most sourced from the state of Jalisco. Seasonal menus may be the norm these days, but many of Alcalde’s dishes are likely to be unfamiliar even to aficionados of Mexican cuisine, ensuring an especially memorable culinary experience.