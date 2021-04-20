Where are you going?
Instituto de la Artesania Jalisciense

20 González Gallo
Website
| +52 30309050
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Instituto de la Artesania Jalisciense

This huge, government-run store is one of Guadalajara’s most reasonably priced options for local handicrafts. Spread over two floors, it’s a one-stop shop for high-quality souvenirs, from artisan pottery and hand-blown glassware to textiles, jewelry, masks, and more—all made in Jalisco.
By Allegra Ben-Amotz , AFAR Local Expert

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Buy Local Handcrafts

No worries about the provenance of souvenirs bought here: the government-owned and operated Instituto de la Artesania Jalisciense certifies that all of the handcrafts and work on sale in this shop were made by artists who call the state of Jalisco home.

Pottery, jewelry, clothing and other textiles, woodwork, and metalwork are just some of the traditional arts and crafts forms on display at the Instituto.
