Instituto de la Artesania JaliscienseThis huge, government-run store is one of Guadalajara’s most reasonably priced options for local handicrafts. Spread over two floors, it’s a one-stop shop for high-quality souvenirs, from artisan pottery and hand-blown glassware to textiles, jewelry, masks, and more—all made in Jalisco.
Buy Local Handcrafts
No worries about the provenance of souvenirs bought here: the government-owned and operated Instituto de la Artesania Jalisciense certifies that all of the handcrafts and work on sale in this shop were made by artists who call the state of Jalisco home.
Pottery, jewelry, clothing and other textiles, woodwork, and metalwork are just some of the traditional arts and crafts forms on display at the Instituto.
