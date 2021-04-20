Buy Local Handcrafts

No worries about the provenance of souvenirs bought here: the government-owned and operated Instituto de la Artesania Jalisciense certifies that all of the handcrafts and work on sale in this shop were made by artists who call the state of Jalisco home.



Pottery, jewelry, clothing and other textiles, woodwork, and metalwork are just some of the traditional arts and crafts forms on display at the Instituto.