Taco Fish La Paz Av. de la Paz 494, Mexicaltzingo, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Eat the Best Fish Tacos in Town When people are queuing for tacos as good as these, you’d better join the line! Serving crisp Baja-style fish tacos with crunchy batter and soft tacos, this little cart has won the hearts of the locals and become one of the most popular dining spots in town. Load up on the condiments like the home-made slaws, salsas, and pickles—the only question is whether you should have shrimp, fish, or both.